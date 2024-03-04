Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21 episode 4 preview

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve had a chance to see a few different episodes since the premiere without any breaks in between. Is that trend going to continue?

Well, without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You are going to see more of the crime procedural in just a handful of hours! This installment is titled “Left Unsaid” and from start to finish here, you’re going to see what looks to be a story themed almost entirely around the case. That is a little bit different from the past few episodes, which were mostly about specific characters. Is it possible that we’re going to see a subplot that we don’t know about right now? Sure, but that’s hard to predict.

So what can we say now? Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

“Left Unsaid” – The NCIS team is in a race against time to find a missing officer who disappeared during his wedding proposal, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES Star Daniela Ruah directed the episode.

What is coming on the other side of this episode?

Well, this is where we do have some bad news to share: There is a hiatus that is coming, and it will encompass a good portion of the next several weeks. The idea here seems to be bringing NCIS back later in March. Even though this is a short season, these hiatuses are still going to be around here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

