Saturday Night Live: Kacey Musgraves sings ‘Too Good to Be True’

This weekend Kacey Musgraves is serving as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live, so what did she bring to the table?

Well, we certainly anticipated that the country artist was going to bring some emotional storytelling to the stage, and she did that right away with her first song “Deeper Well.” First and foremost, she did a really good job of working to transform the SNL stage into something that felt significantly more intimate than what you typically see from some of these performances. Also, the music accompanying her was subtle enough that it never overshadowed her vocals. With her time of music, it was incredibly important that we could actually hear the message behind the song.

Was this performance for everyone? Probably not, but that’s mostly because Kacey wasn’t necessarily out there trying to hit the biggest notes or play into common cliches. It was more about the message of the song and getting that across.

In general, the objective for almost any star who appears on this show should be trying to find a way to appeal to people who aren’t even that familiar with their music. We do think that Kacey did that with at least some viewers and by virtue of that alone, this has to be considered an overwhelming success.

As for the second song…

In a lot of ways, we actually preferred this to the first one. “Too Good to Be True” felt like a classic love song with a familiar enough chord progression, but also some extremely personal lyrics about being concerned that you are falling too fast, or ending up with someone and finding out something bad later.

Also, kudos to Musgraves for some solid marketing throughout the show — did anyone else out there get commercials for her tour during the show?

