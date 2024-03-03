Reacher season 3 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, are we getting closer to having some good news to share in regards to Reacher season 3? We don’t think it comes as a shock to say we want to be able to say quite a bit more — but that’s really up to the folks over at Prime Video to decide!

For the time being, we can at least start things off here by stating the following — it does at least appear we will have something more to share soon about the Alan Ritchson series. After all, filming is close to being done on the latest batch of episodes! It had quite the journey to get there. Remember that things began back before the SAG-AFTRA strike, but then took a long break for that very reason. Production resumed after the fact, and now everyone can put the finishing touches on what is sure to be an entertaining and action-packed story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Of course, the truth here is that even when filming is done, there’s still a lot of work to do! This is why we do still think the odds are fairly low that we’re going to get some sort of major season 3 premiere date reveal in March. Heck, we will consider it a miracle if something more is announced by mid-summer. The earliest we would anticipate Reacher being back is December, similar to last year, and that is only if post-production is fully wrapped at that point and Amazon wants it on. They may easily save it until early 2025 since there is typically 14-16 months between seasons of most of their hits.

Fingers crossed, you will at least get some sort of update before the month is done. As of right now, indications are that we are at least getting a story similar to season 1 in that Reacher will be a little bit more of a lone wolf. Neagley will be back in some capacity, but that is more or less it.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Reacher season 3, including the latest from Ritchson

What are you most hoping to see from Reacher season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







