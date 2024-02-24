Reacher season 3: Is it near the end of filming?

Is there reason to be hopeful that Reacher season 3 could actually come out close to the end of this year? We tend to think so.

After all, the more that we hear about the current state of production, and the more it seems like it may actually be wrapping up sooner rather than later. From here, it means that post-production and some other things need to be done, but there is a hope that this new chapter of the show will be ready to go without some freakishly long break between seasons.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was none other than Alan Ritchson himself who first confirmed the news about filming for the season being relatively close to the end — and obviously, he would know better than most.

As for what the third season is going to look like…

Based on a lot of early indications we have, we are gearing up for a batch of episodes that is going to look and feel somewhat different from what we saw in season 2, which was a little bit more of an ensemble affair. While it has been confirmed that Maria Sten will be back as Neagley, the show may be looking to further replicate the first season in terms of showing the title character as a relatively-lone wanderer taking on problems in unique ways. Of course, there is going to be a lot of action — there is no need to worry about that.

No matter when Reacher premieres, we do certainly think that Prime Video is going to find a great spot for it. This has become one of their most-popular shows and by virtue of that alone, it feels like a sure thing that they are going to find a way to make it succeed.

