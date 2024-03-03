Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, March 3, 2024?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’ve been lucky to kick off the season with two consecutive episodes; why not go ahead and make it a third?

We have no interest in keeping you waiting here, so let’s just go ahead and share the good news — the late-night series WILL be back with more later tonight! However, the caveat is that you are going to be waiting for at least a little while to see it. The plan right now is for the new episode to air around 11:25 p.m. Eastern, which is considerably later than some out there are accustomed to.

As for the reason behind this, let’s just make it simple: It is tied to HBO deciding to air a repeat of Curb Your Enthusiasm immediately after the new episode airs tomorrow. Since the Larry David comedy will be slightly longer than usual, Last Week Tonight gets pushed back a little bit. This may be one that some people out there do not stay up to see…

When it comes subject matter, obviously there are a lot of different discussions that the show could head! Conventional wisdom would suggest that at least the opening of the show would be geared a little bit towards the Presidential Election, especially since Super Tuesday is right around the corner and that means a lot to at least determining how narratives are shaped. Perhaps it would be a tad more meaningful in a cycle with more competition, but we are where we are with it.

The second part of the episode, meanwhile, will perhaps be a little more timeless — and honestly, this is something that is really hard to predict. Just remember here that we started off the season with a discussion on the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas. From there, we veered into a completely different direction as we saw a breakdown of pig-butchering scams. Who knows where John will take us next?

