Squid Game season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of March, we are clearly another step closer to Squid Game season 2 premiering! Is this the most anticipated show of 2024? It is at least high on the list as of this writing alongside House of the Dragon and others.

The best news that we can certainly share at present is the fact that the Korean drama is 100% coming back for more. This is something that has been clear for a good while and within that, you don’t have to worry. Instead, just think a lot about the story, and what Gi-hun is going to be capable of doing as he works to infiltrate the games by whatever means necessary.

It would be great to say that we’re going to get a premiere date this month, or some additional details all about what’s next. However, at this point we tend to think it is a little unlikely. While we are clearly building towards some more news being out there regarding the future, we will likely be waiting a while to get some of it. Our feeling at present is that this summer is when Netflix will start to really give us a big Squid Game season 2 blowout. We anticipate some good stuff coming courtesy of a Tudum event, and typically premiere dates for big Netflix properties are revealed two or three months before they actually start streaming. We anticipate that this will be the case here, as well.

So for the rest of the month, we would suggest patience, and think 1) about the story and 2) about whether or not the streaming service is going to give you the entire season at once, or split this up into a couple of chunks. We do think there is a case to be made either way, but we’ve seen Netflix do split-seasons more as a way to keep people on the platform longer.

