Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3: Where was Maria Baez?

If you were watching last night’s Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3 quite intently, you may be wondering one thing: Where was Maria Baez? Why did we not get Marisa Ramirez within that episode?

Ultimately, we understand anyone feeling a little bummed, especially since episode 2 seemed to plant some seeds for a romance between her and Danny that could flourish down the road. (Or, at the very least, that is what we are hoping for here.)

Well, one thing we should go ahead and note here is that there is no controversy. Also, going an episode without Baez at this point is also something that has happened in the past. This may very well be a cost-cutting measure to ensure that they don’t have to pay the entire cast for every single episode. This show does have a lot of series regulars, and there are some sly little cuts here and there that have been done over time for various reasons. There’s also certainly a chance that this happens again at some point.

For now, just don’t view this as some sort of sign that Ramirez is departing the show; this is not something that you should really worry about for the time being. Our sentiment instead is that we are going to see her continue to appear throughout what is currently the final season and obviously, we are still rooting for her and Danny! It may or may not happen — if it does, we almost see it as an end-of-the-series thing to ensure that it does not lead to their professional partnership ending on-screen. That has long been one of the perils associated with the idea of the two of them being together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

