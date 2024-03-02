Blue Bloods season 14 fans, Donnie Wahlberg fight for season 15

Even though we are only three episodes into Blue Bloods season 14 on CBS, a movement has clearly begun for more. Sure, it has already been reported that this is the final season, but does that mean that it has to be?

In case you were not aware, there is already a movement underway to try and get more of the crime drama beyond this year. Last night #SaveBlueBloods was trending during the episode; not only that, but star Donnie Wahlberg openly supported it with a series of posts online! This isn’t the first time he has spoken out about wanting to do more of the show, and he’s also far from the only cast member to do so — Tom Selleck has also indicated that he wanted Blue Bloods to keep going. (There has also been a digital billboard in Times Square, advocating for more episodes.)

So is there still a chance that CBS changes their mind, or the show is picked up elsewhere? Never say never. We will note that the cast already took a pay cut to come back for season 14, thus making it more economical. Meanwhile, the ratings have held up fairly well for season 14 versus season 13; it is down around 6% in live + same day viewers, but there is a natural decline for almost every show under the sun these days.

Also, we will continue to make the following argument until the end of time: It is almost impossible to imagine that CBS is going to find another show that can draw anywhere near the 5.5 million live viewers that Blue Bloods does a week, especially in a late Friday-night spot that is typically a harbinger of doom for other shows. Could they find one that is a little cheaper? Sure, but if they want viewers, they also should consider what they already have.

Let’s just say this for now — if you want a season 15, keep watching and encouraging others to do the same. You never know what could happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

