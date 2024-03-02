Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

With us now in March 2024, are we getting closer to some more news regarding a Wednesday season 2 premiere date over at Netflix?

Well, there are of course a number of things that we can dive more into here, but we should start off by noting this: We are still going to be waiting a long time to see Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast back. The good news, at least for now, is that signs point to production kicking off in Ireland next month. That has been in the works for a while, and we do tend to think that it is going to last for the bulk of the year.

To date, the producers and Netflix have kept any potential castings under wraps, but we know that there are an abundance of new faces coming including another member of the Addams family. That’s something that Ortega revealed back at Tudum last year. Meanwhile, the plan is for the story to be darker this time around, and it does seem like the love-triangle element for Wednesday (one of the most controversial parts of season 1) will be scrapped.

So when will we get more information about a premiere date? There is a chance that closer to the end of the year, we will have something more official to say — or at the very least, that is something that we hope for! There are still so many things, after all, to be excited about when it comes to this show. Our feeling is that it will actually premiere in 2025, and there will be a huge promotional rollout leading up to it.

Is there a chance that Wednesday season 2 actually matches the success of season 1? It is going to be a tough bar to reach, but even if it comes close, we tend to think that Netflix will be thrilled.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Wednesday, including a new update from Jenna Ortega

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2 when it does arrive on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







