The Brothers Sun canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming

Netflix does have a tendency to cancel promising shows far too soon and now, you can add The Brothers Sun unfortunately to the list.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to move forward from the Michelle Yeoh crime saga after just one season. The decision seems somewhat baffling, largely due to the fact that per some metrics, this is a show that actually seemed to perform quite well.

So, if you are Netflix, why make the decision to move on from it now? Well, that’s a complicated question to answer, but it is tied very much to the idea that they clearly have a specific algorithmic approach behind the scenes that is hard to figure out. Even if The Brothers Sun seemed to perform well in its opening weeks, they may have seen something that suggested it did not have much of a shelf life after that.

Personally, we tend to think what plagues a show like this is largely the release model. Unless you are a series that stems from a major mainstream property, it can be extremely hard to convince people to not just watch you, but have you in conversations for a long time. It is by virtue of this that a weekly rollout that shows can gain steam as more and more people find out about you. We tend to think here that The Brothers Sun may have started well, but was soon forgotten by many viewers as there was so much other content debuting. Unless you are at the top of Netflix’s landing pages, it can prove rather challenging for a lot of people to even know that you exist. We wish that there was an easy way around this, but this is at least what we have historically seen so far.

What do you think about The Brothers Sun being canceled over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead and we do not want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







