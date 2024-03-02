Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4: Where is the first promo?

After the emotional Treat Williams tribute on Blue Bloods season 14 last night, we wouldn’t fault anyone who is out there now looking for a promo for what’s next. We know that episode 4 is coming in under two weeks, but why do we not have a promo for it?

Well, the simplest answer to this is quite simple: This isn’t something that CBS tends to do all of the time! If you are a longtime viewer of the crime series already, then you may be familiar with this. While the network does do promos for Fire Country and other shows that are more than two weeks out, they don’t tend to do it for the Tom Selleck drama. The reasoning for that has never been super clear.

What may make this particular situation even more frustrating is that at present, there is also no synopsis for the next Blue Bloods either, meaning that we are basically in the dark for an extended period of time about the story ahead. That is actually probably more important for us to get than a promo, mostly because we have seen a number of Blue Bloods previews over the years that honestly don’t give very much away at all. Typically, you get a line from Frank and that’s it.

For those who are at least looking for an update on the schedule, what we can partially say here is that there are still seven more episodes to go this winter / spring and then in the fall, the final eight episodes are going to air. We’ve said this before, but the cast and crew don’t seem altogether eager to say goodbye to the Reagans. The decision to end the show seems to be coming more from the top at CBS.

