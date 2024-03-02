Who is Treat Williams? Blue Bloods airs title card tribute

Who is Treat Williams? There’s a chance that you are wondering that after seeing tonight’s Blue Bloods season 14 episode. rest assured, we are particularly happy to help.

For those who are unaware in general, title cards are one of the most important thing that any show can do in order to honor someone who means a great deal to everyone involved. They live on in airings after the fact, and they also inspire people to learn a little bit more about the party involved. In this case, we are talking here about an iconic actor, and someone who meant something great to not just the world of Blue Bloods, but really the television community at large.

Within the CBS series, we saw Williams across several seasons as Frank’s longtime friend Lenny Ross. This is a part of the reason why tonight’s episode is dedicated to him — they wanted to feature the character in some way, even if it was just in relation to his passing. Williams also likely formed a bond with Tom Selleck and many other cast and crew members during his time on the show over the years. Sadly, the actor lost his life last June in a motorcycle crash in his beloved state of Vermont.

Of course, Blue Bloods is just scratching the surface of some of Treat’s television contributions — the actor was recently a regular on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores and before that, recurred as Severide’s father on Chicago Fire. He also had a role as Bill Paley on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, which is currently airing on FX. Everyone who knew him has spoken out about his warmth, his stories, and also the care that he showed to fellow actors. It is hard losing someone so great, and we certainly think that Treat would have come back to Blue Bloods for more episodes if he was still with us. Few people understood Frank in the way in which Lenny did.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Williams’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

