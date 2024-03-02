Fire Country season 2 episode 3: That Bode, Gabriela moment…

We knew that Fire Country season 2 episode 3 needed to give us some sort of big moment between Bode and Gabriela, and 100% we got it!

With that being said, we also think that not everything within this moment was as it seemed. After all, Gabriela questioned Max Thieriot’s character at the end of the episode about one key thing: The way he looked at her earlier in the day. He insisted that this was because she was okay and he was happy, but she struggled to believe that. (There is a good reason for that, mind you — Bode is clearly still in love with her, but does not want to get in the way of her own happiness.)

Here is where things get a little bit messy. Bode told her that there is someone he is thinking of night and day, and when Gabriela questioned if it was a girl, he let her believe that. Technically, it is a girl, but not in the way she thinks. He was talking about Genevieve. He didn’t give her any further information to specify that this was his daughter rather than a possible love interest. Basically, he let her believe that this was something that it wasn’t in order to ensure that she didn’t worry about him anymore.

We do think that things are far from over at this point when it comes to Bode and Gabriela, but it may take a long time in order for us to get from point A to point B. Our advice? Be patient. Gabriela seems to be happy right now and if Bode wants to get her back, he needs to fight for her! After all, she was willing to fight for him until he pushed her away at the end of last season.

What did you think about the events of Fire Country season 2 episode 3?

Are you feeling hopeful still about Bode and Gabriela's future?

