Death in Paradise season 13 episode 6 spoilers: A hotel lift…

As you prepare to see Death in Paradise season 13 episode 6 on BBC One next week, are we going to see another strange case at the center? Well, let’s just say it feels likely!

The first thing that really should note here is that we are very much in the home stretch of the season now. There are only three more episodes to go and by virtue of that, we have to cherish every single story that we have a chance to get here. This is a story that will have the aforementioned unusual murder, but there is also something worth noting beyond that! Just think in terms of someone returning to St. Marie — but for what reason? That’s what we will have to wait to figure out.

Below, you can see the Death in Paradise season 13 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s next:

The team are confounded when a tourist is stabbed whilst travelling down one floor, all alone, in a hotel lift. It transpires that the victim was severely ill, and coming to St Marie had been on her bucket list. But the case takes an even stranger turn when the team discover the victim’s written bucket list, and travelling to the Caribbean is nowhere to be found!

As the team start to investigate the victim’s loved ones, they discover a family with numerous skeletons in their closets – whilst an ominous woman watches everything unfold from the shadows. Meanwhile, an old face returns to St Marie, but isn’t met with open arms from everyone.

After reading all of this, here is the biggest question that we have — if visiting the Caribbean wasn’t on the victim’s bucket list, why were they there? Did someone force them to be there? This almost feels like there are multiple mysteries wrapped into one, and that could add to the excitement.

