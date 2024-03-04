The Regime season 1 episode 2 spoilers: An agreement?

Following what you see over the course of the premiere, do you want to learn more about The Regime season 1 episode 2 over on HBO?

Well, we should really start off here by noting that we fully expect this series to remain every bit as absurd as it is during the premiere — we really do think that the network wants the Kate Winslet series to capture a similar vibe as Succession. Of course, it will be up to viewers in order to determine if it is successful at all in doing that. It is a really tough thing, after all, for anyone to nail! Of course, this show is about politics more than business, albeit politics of a very different sort than what you see in America. The question with this show is if Winslet’s Elena can really be influenced in her position of power, and also how those around her could scramble to try and get results that favor them.

In looking ahead in particular to episode 2, the title is “The Foundling.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Concerned about Zubak’s growing influence, Nicholas conspires with Laskin, Schiff, and Singer to find ways to sour the corporal in Elena’s eyes. With the cobalt deal stalling, Elena welcomes Senator Judith Holt to the palace to negotiate an agreement between their two countries. Later, Agnes deflects Laskin’s inquiries about her ailing son’s miraculously good health.

We know that some early reviews of The Regime have been somewhat divided, but we are personally rather curious to see what viewers themselves actually think of it — HBO certainly would like this to be a hit, especially since they have nothing between now and the premiere of House of the Dragon later this year that is 100% a slam dunk. This has star power going for it, and obviously that is something that can be considered a great start.

What do you most want to see moving into The Regime season 1 episode 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







