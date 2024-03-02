The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 run time on AMC

This weekend we are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 arrive over on AMC. With that, why not discuss the run time for it?

If you think back to the premiere, one of the things that was rather nice about it is that both the network and Scott M. Gimple allowed for time to let the story breathe. Nothing felt rushed and by virtue of that, the story was better! We got to see what Rick Grimes really endured while he still held out some hope for a reunion with Michonne. That finally happened near the closing minutes of the premiere.

So as we now prepare for a Michonne-heavy story this weekend, we are pleased to say that we are getting something similar! Per most of the official listings that we have had a chance to see, episode 3 is poised to run for an hour and sixteen minutes. If you have not seen the official synopsis yet for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 (titled “Gone”), take a look at it below:

Michonne finds unexpected help on her search for Rick.

Clearly, AMC is not revealing much, and we hope that it is because there is something more about the past of Danai Gurira’s character that does further impact what happens to her in the present. Because we know where her story is going when it comes to her reunion with Rick, it is more important that you find a unique way to fill in some of the cracks here and there.

Given that there are only six episodes to this story overall, that does make every single installment that much more important! This is why we think there will be some sort of reveal ahead…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

