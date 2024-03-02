FROM season 3 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are in March 2024, are there more reasons to be hopeful about a FROM season 3 premiere date being announced soon? Well, let’s just say that the answer to this is both yes and no.

First and foremost, we should start off here with what we’d consider to be by and large the good news — Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast are very much deep into filming at this point. Every indication that we get suggests that everything is moving forward as expected, and we hope that means they will be wrapped in the months to come.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s of course shift things over to the next important question: When will the show actually air? Because production is not done yet, it does feel pretty unlikely that we are going to get an official announcement before the end of the month. With that being said, though, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to learn more about it in the months to come. Given that FROM is one of the biggest hits that MGM+ has, our feeling is that come late spring or early summer, more official news will come and we will revisit this mysterious town at some point later this year.

Now that we’ve said this, there is of course another interesting question to think about: Are we going to be visiting other places, as well? Given where we saw Tabitha in the closing minutes of the season 2 finale, it feels like the show is going broader and more mysterious than ever. We’re hoping that season 3 will give us some more answers, but at the same time, don’t be shocked if some other questions are introduced, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on FROM season 3 filming now

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 over at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







