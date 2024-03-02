Call the Midwife season 13 finale: Olly Rix on Trixie, Matthew

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the Call the Midwife season 13 finale is coming to BBC One in just over 24 hours — and absolutely, it is easy to feel emotional about it. This show is such a source of comfort and with that, it is almost weird when we arrive to a spot where it ends!

Adding to the chaos and/or frustration at the moment is the rather-simple fact that the long-term future of certain characters does remain in question to a certain extent. Take, for example, all the chatter that we will be seeing Olly Rix leave at the end of the season. While it has been reported that Helen George will not, what happens to Trixie in the event that her husband does go? There are a lot of questions that we need an answer to at present.

For the time being, here is what we do know — the biggest fault in the Trixie / Matthew relationship is communication. There have been ways for Matthew to try and make things better, but this is a time where a lot of people were told to swallow their feelings.

In speaking about all of this and possible advice to the Radio Times ahead of the finale, here is some of what Rix had to say:

“But he can’t hear it. That’s the really clever thing about the final arc. I think they’re both sympathetic characters. I don’t think there’s a villain here. But they just diverge in all the worst ways.

“As an outsider, if you were watching somebody’s marriage during this, you’d be tearing your hair out and saying, ‘Oh, God, please go to therapy, please talk it through, you can save this.’ … And every attempt they make, every well-meaning, sincere attempt they make, somehow makes it worse.”

No matter what happens within this finale, we are really just rooting for happiness — doesn’t everyone involved here deserve it after what they have gone through?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

