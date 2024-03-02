American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: New teaser soon?

Now that we’re into the month of March, isn’t it nice to know that American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 is on the horizon?

Make no mistake here: We have waited a pretty long time to make it to this point. We know that this has been one of the most atypical airings of this franchise ever because of the strikes of last year, but it is nice to know that a promotional campaign will be ramping up again. With that, it feels fair to wonder the following: Are we going to be getting some sort of teaser in the near future for the show’s big return?

We don’t think that it is some sort of big surprise for us to say that we are 100% expecting this, largely because it is hard not to. There are, after all, so many big things that we still want to see leading up to episode 6, and FX has to realize on some level that viewers will have forgotten a lot of what happened in the past. This is a chance to offer up some sort of an update.

Now, it is worth noting that FX is notoriously careful about sharing a lot of previews in regards to this show, and we don’t necessarily think that this is about to change. Yet, at the same time don’t be shocked if we at least get something more hyping up what the rest of Anna’s story looks like this month. We expect it to be more of a short promo that some major trailer, but that is still better than nothing … right? There are four episodes left, and we anticipate that all of them will end up being crazy in their own way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

