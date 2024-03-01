Somebody Feed Phil season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 7 today on Netflix, is there a good chance for a Somebody Feed Phil season 8 to arrive?

Before we go any further, can we just talk about how much we enjoy this show? We recognize fully that the Phil Rosenthal-hosted travel show really owes a lot to Anthony Bourdain, given that the basic premise is pretty similar: Watch a guy travel the world and eat food. However, the concept never grows old and Rosenthal is an engaging, funny host who seems to have a genuine passion to be around different people. Who would’ve thought that an unscripted travel / food show fronted by the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond would be so successful?

With that being said, here we are … and there is certainly a chance that good things will just keep coming. We should note at present that there is no sign that Somebody Feed Phil season 7 will be the final one. We’ve yet to hear much about season 8, but this feels like one of the few Netflix series that could go on for years on end. Since you really just have one person on-screen who is essential to the show, the costs are low beyond just the talent and getting the crew out there. It also still feels like there are so many wonderful places to visit. The world is a huge place and there is a lot of culture that can be shown off in beautiful fashion.

After all, food is a common language we all share, and you learn a lot about people through how they eat and interact with others. This is one of those series that has a really simple premise and yet, is able to do so much with it. Every episode stands out by virtue of that.

Fingers crossed that not only do we get more of the show, but it returns at some point in 2025. We’ll have more news as it gets announced.

