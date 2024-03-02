1923 season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there anything further that can be said about 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+?

Of course, at this point we know that the demand for new episodes is over the moon and then some. After all, more than a year has passed now since the season 1 finale, and we recognize that filming was actually supposed to begin last summer! What happened? Well, much like many other shows the industry strikes played a massive role in slowing everything down.

At this point, we absolutely know that 1923 will still be back to tell the remainder of this story, but whether or not we get further news this month is a great unknown. The best-case scenario is probably just that we hear a little bit more about filming. The strikes have been over for months, but there are still other issues at hand now. You have to re-arrange the schedules of all of your cast, and that is a challenge when you are talking about the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Beyond that, you also have to make sure you film during relatively-favorable weather in Montana. This is one of the reasons why Yellowstone has yet to kick off filming, as well.

For the time being, the only thing that we can do is advise everyone to be patient. There will probably not be much 1923 season 2 premiere date news for months, and while there’s still a small hope it could return later this year, it is far from guaranteed. Personally, we just hope everyone takes their time to get from point A to point B because you can’t rush quality and expectations are high after what we saw the first go-around.

What do you most want to see on 1923 season 2, and when do you believe it will air?

