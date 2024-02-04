1923 season 2 premiere date: A February 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about 1923 season 2 over the course of February, including a premiere date?

Obviously, it goes without saying that we would love to see Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast back as soon as possible, especially since we’ve also been without the flagship Yellowstone for such an extremely long period of time. We do think there’s a chance that some news could surface soon, but a premiere date? That is when things start to get a little bit more unlikely, at least for the time being. We don’t have huge expectations that something is revealed this month.

In general, it is our hope that the second season of the show is going to kick off on Paramount+ either at the end of this year or in early 2025. The biggest challenge for a show like this may simply be getting the sprawling cast back together again, given that you are talking about some busy A-listers in Ford and Helen Mirren. Granted, it may be slightly made easier by the fact that there is only one season left to go here. After that, things will shift over to some other series within the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. There are more prequels planned, but we don’t imagine that we’ll hear a lot more about them until 1923 itself comes to a close.

There are so many stories to look forward to in season 2, whether it be Spencer and Alexandra’s journey towards each other (fingers crossed it works) or seeing how Jacob and Cara Dutton work to protect the ranch. Given that the place does still exist in the present-day, we can at least breathe easy knowing that they will succeed; however, the road to getting there will not necessarily be that easy.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 moving forward?

