Station 19 season 7 trailer sets stage for another new crisis

We have known for a good while that there are issues aplenty moving into Station 19 season 7 over at ABC, to the point where it was hard to know where to start.

From our vantage point, what we can say is simply this. The top priority at the start of the premiere will likely be the cliffhanger involving Jack’s fate but after that, the show will start to settle into a few more familiar rhythms. That includes getting to see what Andy Herrera is going to do now that she is Captain.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new trailer for the upcoming season where she makes some of her feelings pretty clear: She wants to do everything within her power to be the best Captain in the history of the Seattle Fire Department. We certainly know that she has the qualifications for it! Remember that we are talking about the daughter of a legendary firefighter and someone who has fought for this position for a rather long period of time.

Unfortunately, getting this position is not the end of Andy’s struggles as there will be other stumbling blocks and things that she must overcome for quite some time. There will be those who question her leadership, but there are also going to be some major crises that she must contend with. Is one of them going to involve an armed militia at a Pride parade? That appears to be the case based on what we’re seeing within the trailer. This is one of many dangerous and topical situations through the final season.

It goes without saying, but 100% we’re still sad about the fact that season 7 is going to be the end. If nothing else, it would’ve been nice to have a farewell that was a little more typical in length to what we have grown used to over the years.

