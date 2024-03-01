Masters of the Air episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see Masters of the Air episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, the stakes are clearly higher than ever.

After all, take a moment to consider where we are. There are only two installments left in this story, and we know that from the beginning here, the historical drama was presented to have a clear beginning, middle, and end. Since so much of this story is very much in the books, it’s been clear for a while where a lot of this was going. It made a good bit of sense that we were going to get to D-Day and now, that is almost there. To go along with that, we also have Tuskegee pilots in the mix and a lot of things being juggled. We are clearly at the most ambitious part of the story, which is both challenging but also exciting at the same time.

Below, you can see the full Masters of the Air episode 8 synopsis with a few more details on what to expect:

Crosby prepared for D-Day. The POWs wonder how the Allies landing will affect their fate. Tuskegee pilots attack targets in Southern France.

Why only nine episodes?

Admittedly, this was a strange number for the team to land on here when you consider that the bulk of shows out there do tend to have somewhere between eight and ten. However, we do tend to think that there was a method to the madness here, with a lot of it being tied to everyone telling the exact amount of story that was deemed necessary. Sometimes, you really don’t need to go further than that. Out hope is simply that there is enough time at this point to give everyone the closure that they absolutely deserve.

