The Regime series premiere spoilers: About ‘Victory Day’…

This weekend on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see the epic premiere of The Regime starring Kate Winslet. What is this show all about?

In a lot of ways, we’d say that the series has the DNA of Veep, Succession, and some of the other hits we’ve seen at the network over the years. This is going to give you a dark take on people in power — in this case, a regime (go figure). If you haven’t heard anything about the series as of yet, you can check out the official logline below:

The darkly comedic six-episode series tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her.

Now, as for the first episode in general, we imagine that it will put some work into trying to set the table. See the official synopsis now:

As Chancellor Elena Vernham prepares for her annual Victory Day celebration, a weary Cpl. Herbert Zubak, arrives at the palace – where he’s introduced to his new boss’ strict health precautions. After a briefing with her top ministers about a pending cobalt deal with the U.S., Elena reprimands Zubak for following orders a little too closely at her lavish banquet.

In the end, our feeling here is that this will be a chaotic show where we see everything start to break down over time. Of course, we’re hoping for its success, while also realizing that satire and dark comedy can be a hard thing to nail. The best thing that The Regime likely has going for it right now is Winslet, who can bring almost any product out there to the next level.

