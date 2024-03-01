Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 3 talk

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it is some jaw-dropper to come out here and say that we want more of the show. We are only two episodes into the season! Also, remember that there was a long break between season 1 and season 2!

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the good news that there will, in fact, be another episode tonight. “See You Next Apocalypse” is the sort of installment that you probably worry about based on name alone, and for good reason as moving into it, you are going to see some hard decisions made on the future. We have already seen some previews out there suggest that the life of Sharon could be in some jeopardy, and the synopsis below indicates that Jake will be facing hard choices as well:

“See You Next Apocalypse” – When a family refuses to evacuate their property during a massive wildfire that is escalating quickly, Jake is faced with a heartbreaking decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is coming up for some other characters here? Let’s just say that there are some complicated avenues to explore with some of them, as well. When it comes to Bode, for example, you are going to see him try his best to stay focused and eventually get released. He now has Genevieve to think about! There is also the possibility of more story with Gabriela, though that is complicated by her relationship with Diego. We will have to see more of what happens there long-term.

