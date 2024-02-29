Survivor 46 episode 2 spoilers: Can Jess recover?

As we prepare to see Survivor 46 episode 2 on CBS next week, it seems like Jess will be the one in the most precarious spot. After all, consider some of what we’ve seen already! For a little while in the premiere it felt like she was going to be voted out, and we do think she was helped greatly by Jelinsky shooting himself in the foot repeatedly. Still, this is a show where you have to take advantage of things when they go your way, and we do very much think she was able to do that.

Now, she does have a fresh start, but she has to figure out how to focus and make new inroads with players. The good thing, at least, is that she hasn’t done anything socially or strategically terrible; her biggest issues are just a lack of connections and maybe being one of the weaker challenge performers of the group.

Based on the Survivor 46 episode 2 synopsis below, it does seem like at least one tribe will be struggling coming up. Is it her own? Tim will tell…

“Scorpio Energy” – One tribe struggles to keep their heads in the game after the first tribal council of the season. Another castaway will win the biggest and most intense music battle in SURVIVOR history, “Taylor Swift vs. Metallica.” Then, tribes must use teamwork and persistence during the immunity challenge to keep them from heading to tribal council, on a two-hour episode of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

We should note that we’ve never seen this show focus so much on a single pop singer as they are Taylor Swift this season, but we can’t say that we are too shocked. Survivor 46 has probably learned that it garners attention after the NFL season this past year — but yeah, this “battle” is going to be ridiculous.

