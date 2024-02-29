Chicago Fire season 12: Jesse Spencer tributes Kara Killmer

As many of you know at this point, last night’s Chicago Fire season 12 episode was the final one for Kara Killmer. Or, at least the final one as a series regular. The actress has indicated throughout her farewell press tour that she would be open to a return and honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked if that happens. It probably just won’t be anytime soon as she pursues new ventures.

Also, just remember for a moment that Sylvie Brett had a happy ending! She and Matt Casey are married and now, they can move forward into the next phase of their lives together. It is hard to imagine a reason why Brett would be coming back immediately.

Leading up to the wedding episode the love for Killmer was everywhere on social media, and that included the man behind Casey in Jesse Spencer. Clearly, her story was still important to him, as he also came back to the show to film the wedding. In a post on Twitter, here is what he had to say:

It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you [Kara] … You are a scholar and a pro. Thank you for the good times and bad. Your presence at this ol’ firehouse will be missed.

Like with Kara, we tend to think the door will always be open for Jesse to come back, as well. He is, after all, a foundational part of Chicago Fire and one of the reasons for its success. We are sure that the series will find a way to handle the transition, largely because there have been so many cast members who have come and gone over the years. This is always a challenge and yet, there are still some ways to work through it. The best way to do so is to just focus on what you know viewers love the most — personal stories mixed with some daring rescues.

