Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 promo: Severide’s intense case

As you prepare to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7 on NBC in a couple of weeks, what story is going to stand out above the rest?

Well, we should start off here by reminding you of that this is the first episode of the series without Kara Killmer as a series regular for a good decade and by virtue of that, it feels easy to say that things are going to look different. How can they not?

If there is one thing that we are confident in saying for now, it is simply this: The show will find a way to press on, and one of the ways that they will do this is by putting the focus on some other characters. That includes, of course, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide. He was gone for a stretch earlier this season and by virtue of that, it does feel like the producers are going to be working to make up for lost time to a certain extent. That includes what we’re seeing when it comes to him digging further into another arson case, albeit one more local this time around.

Based on the promo for what’s ahead in episode 7, the most notable thing about this one may actually be how the woman at the center of said investigation really feels! She apparently is more concerned about the money that is now missing than any actual structure that burned.

We hope that Severide does not end up going down some crazy sort of rabbit hole where he ends up distancing himself from Stella and others. We know that arson is an addiction for him and while it may help others, it does not always end up helping himself.

