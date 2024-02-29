9-1-1 season 7 full trailer: How cruise ship disaster begins

With us being just a couple of weeks away from the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere airing on ABC, we now have a full-length trailer! With that, we have just about everything you would expect from this show, whether it be memorable characters, high stakes, and of course plenty of danger.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a more comprehensive sense of what is 100% coming, and also how the much-hyped cruise ship disaster at sea is going to play out. First and foremost, it appears as though Bobby and Athena are going to have some moment of peace while aboard. Sure, it may be short-lived, but that peace is certainly there before things go completely awry. As for how they do, that’s mostly just a function of some dangerous people showing up with guns.

Is there a storm coming at some point to exacerbate things? It sure looks that way, but this feels like one of those disasters that is really a step-by-step thing in a whole lot of ways. We are prepared for a number of surprises, and for it to take more than an episode to see if Peter Krause and Angela Bassett’s characters come out of this alive.

Are we cautiously optimistic that the two will make it through? Sure, but with the series moving to a new network and it being rather expensive to make, we do still have that fear in the back of our mind that there could be a big move that happens early to make people feel as though nobody is actually safe. How could you be shocked about something like that at this point?

Ultimately, we imagine some more sneak peeks will come within the next two weeks, and there’s a chance a clue or two could surface in there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

