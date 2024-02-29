Outer Banks season 4: The Walking Dead actress, more join

While you wait to see Outer Banks season 4 premiere over on Netflix, why not sit back and celebrate the latest casting news?

Pollyanna McIntosh – You know her best as Jadis from The Walking Dead universe, and we do know that she is currently a part of The Ones Who Live. Within the Outer Banks universe, she is going to play Dalia, described as “a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues.”

Brianna Brown – The Dynasty actress is going to be coming on board here is Hollis Robinson, described as “the biggest realtor on the island who previously worked with Ward Cameron in a successful business deal, she now has her eye on Rafe for a new venture.”

J. Anthony Crane – Following his work on Billions, here he is going to play Chandler Groff — “darkly grief-stricken over the loss of his wife, he is welcoming to the Pogues on their latest adventure.”

Rigo Sanchez – He was recently a part of Station 19 and here, he will be Lightner, “an imposing stranger with a piratcial nerve, this dangerous and calculating outdoorsman appears to test the Pogues.”

Mia Challis – Finally, we have the FBI: International actress, who will be Ruthie, “a wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper.”

More than likely, there are some other people who are going to be announced over the next few months — and fingers crossed there are some more teases and trailers down the line!

