Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: News this winter?

Are we doing to be seeing some more news on Outer Banks season 4 at some point this winter? It makes sense to want it, given that so much time has passed already since the third season premiered!

Well, the news that we can share right now is a combination of good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, the good news is that filming is happening again! Things were delayed significantly by the industry strikes this year, but Chase Stokes and the rest of the cast have been back at work. Earlier this month, the actor actually sent out a reminder on his Instagram Stories (per Us Weekly) to a lot of fans to be mindful not to accidentally spoil anything online, in the event they see them filming the show:

“We are about to embark on our journey and I feel like I shouldn’t have to say this, but please for the love of God don’t post spoilers … I love the fact that everybody likes to show up and take pictures and videos, but if you feel like it’s something you probably shouldn’t post, don’t do it.”

Now, the bad news: Given where filming is right now, it is incredibly unlikely that we’re going to be getting news on a premiere date in the relatively near future. Odds are, the show will not arrive on the streaming service until the summer or fall of 2024, and that means we are at least four or five months away from some sort of announcement, and it could be significantly later than that. A lot of this will probably depend on whether or not Netflix splits the show into halves, which they have been far more inclined to do lately with their big hits.

No matter how or when they air it, we absolutely still expect this Outer Banks season to be a big hit for the streamer. Anything otherwise would feel, at least at this point, pretty darn strange.

