The Tourist season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s season 2 launch on Netflix, are you going to see The Tourist season 3 happen at Netflix? Is that something to prepare for?

Well, let’s just start by saying this: When it comes to the Jamie Dornan series, never say never. Think back to season, where the show was established as a one-time thing meant to offer up a pretty cohesive story. We do think that the second season was established the same way. There is meant to be a measure of closure here and then after that, we’ll have to see what the future holds.

For now, neither Netflix nor BBC One has confirmed that The Tourist will be back for more down the road, and that is something that we have to be patient about for a little while here. We do tend to think that a part of what will determine this is the viewership for the next several weeks. We do know that Dornan does have a fairly sizable audience, and that could help the show to a certain degree. However, we know that we are in an era where shows are getting canceled left and right, and we would feel rather foolish to make any sort of larger assumptions here about what could be happening.

Ultimately, the biggest thing to remember is that with a show in this particular vein, news will come whenever news will come. British shows do not have the same sort of renewal timeline that you often see with programs in America, so there is a chance that this is going to be a really long wait. In the meantime, there’s even a chance that you can see Jamie in some other projects.

If you love this particular show, the best advice we can give is simple: Recommend it to your friends! The more that happens, the higher the chances are that we will get good news.

