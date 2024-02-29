Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6: Truman vs. himself

Tonight, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 brought us an episode that felt like it had a lot of content; yet, was there enough progress?

Think about it this way — through much of the hour-plus, Truman talked a lot about writing Answered Prayers, while also lying at times and doing whatever he could to not occasionally get back to work. That included 1) drinking, 2) trying to turn Kate Harrington into a star, 3) finding temporary vices, and 4) talking a lot about how the Swans were even worse than how he characterized them much of the time.

If there is one big thing that we can say coming out of this episode, it’s simply this: As beautiful and well-shot and Feud may be this season, it also has moments where it is a challenging watch. After all, it begins with a real lack of redeemable people. Truman lies, drinks, and then wants the world to feel sorry for him when, in reality, he is the one who created this entire mess. Some of what he says about the Swans may be true and yet, his method of exposing it is fraught in its own ways. Because some of what he says is true, many of the Swans are not always the most sympathetic of characters, either.

The biggest thing that Truman is forced to confront within this episode is the simple matter of his own mortality. He has treated his body terribly for years and thought, for whatever reason, that his charm would carry him through. For the first time, he is starting to realize that this may not be the case anymore and even his positive attributes to have their limit.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

