So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 4 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious to get a So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 4 return date? What about more news on the future?

The first thing that really is worth noting here is, alas, the last thing we want to bring up: There is no new episode next week. Even though the show just came back, we have a short break due mostly to the network needing to stretch these episodes out from now until May. It’s a much smaller order this time around due to the industry strikes last year, so we just have to make the most of whatever stories we end up getting here.

Here’s what we can say now insofar as return plans go: So Help Me Todd will be coming back on Thursday, March 14 with a story that has a lot of highs and lows. Todd needs emergency surgery, but has he stumbled upon a mystery at the same time? You are also going to see a great guest star here in Dean Winters, just to make things all the more excited.

To get a few more details now on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Dial Margaret for Murder” – While in the hospital recovering from an emergency appendectomy, Todd is convinced he overheard a plot to murder someone. When Margaret realizes her difficult but very important clients are interested in Todd’s theories, she jumps into the role of private investigator and brings them along for the ride. Also, Todd gets to meet his personal guru, Dick Franks (Dean Winters), a grizzled veteran private investigator who shares the hospital room with him, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 14 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Award-winning actress Robin Givens directed this episode.

What do you most want to see moving into So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 4 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







