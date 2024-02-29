Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 2/29/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there also anything further we can say about SVU and Organized Crime?

We know that late February is often the time of year where this sort of thing can get rather confusing, but here is where we have some good news! You are going to see new episodes of all three of these shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and they are going to be full of a lot of different twists and turns. These are also the final episodes before we do get a short hiatus, so let’s just hope they do a lot to stand out and get people excited.

If you want to learn a little more, we are happy to set the stage! Just check out the official synopsis for all three of these episodes below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 6, “On the Ledge” – 02/29/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When NYPD responds to the scene of an active shooter in a nearby hospital, Shaw is shocked at his connection to the suspect. Maroun and Price face a difficult trial when the defendant offers up an insanity plea. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 6, “Zone Rogue” – 02/29/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU must track down a mysterious suspect targeting tourists staying in hostels and race to identify one woman’s attacker before she opts to go home. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 6, “Beyond the Sea” – 02/29/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When several bodies are found in a seaside town, Stabler navigates the politics and secrets of the close-knit community to find a potential serial killer. Jet brings a witness under her protection. Tensions rise when Stabler skips his IAB meeting. TV-14

Out of these three episodes, the mothership to us may actually be the most intriguing. Why? Well, it is the first one since Sam Waterston’s exit from the show and the Jack McCoy character. We’re prepared for a transition.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

