The Rookie season 6 episode 3 promo: Honeymoon horrors

As we prepare to see The Rookie season 6 episode 3 on ABC, on paper you’d think everything is perfect. John Nolan and Bailey just got married, so why wouldn’t they take advantage of a chance to have a perfect honeymoon?

Well, here’s the problem: It is pretty darn impossible for this to be perfect. How can it be, all things considered, given the sort of show that this is?

If you saw the promo last night for the next episode “Trouble in Paradise,” then you know a little bit about what’s coming. There are parts of this story that might feel like a found-footage horror movie, largely because it makes sense that Nolan and Bailey would want to document their honeymoon. Yet, then it seems like they see some sort of figure with a mask on at the beach … and then there’s a dead body? A lot of this does feel pretty insane but at the same time, insane is one of the things that this show really does best. This is one of those stories that is meant to creep you out.

Luckily, it does not seem as though Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan’s characters are alone at all in what is going on here. They will have help from some of their friends, even if we do have questions as to how much they are really going to be able to do if they are working here remotely.

Eventually, we’re sure that episodes of The Rookie are going to feel a little bit more like the series you’ve watched for so many years. Yet, we’re more than fine with them getting a little crazy with stories like this! Given that we just had a chance to see the wedding, it’d almost be a disappointment if we didn’t get to see the honeymoon after the fact.

