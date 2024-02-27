The Rookie season 6 episode 3 spoilers: After the wedding…

As we prepare to see The Rookie season 6 episode 3 on ABC next week, it feels fair to anticipate a little bit of change. After all, we’re going to be on the other side of the wedding! This means that there’s a chance for a few things to be different moving forward, especially when it comes to the setting.

For Nolan and Bailey in particular, let’s just say that the two are going to be heading off on their honeymoon — the sort of thing that, in theory, should be quite relaxing for them. However, we have a hard time thinking that this is truly going to be the case. Let’s just say that there are a lot of problems that could surface, and it is better to be prepared for all of them.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon is more of a nightmare than dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim and Celina partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe. (TV-14, DV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, it is our feeling that we’ll start to settle back into a new normal for Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan’s characters — even if it remains to be seen what that really looks like! This most important thing is just that we continue to get a combination of drama and fun — in other words, exactly what we’ve come to know from these characters over the years. This is not an incredibly long season due to the industry strikes of last year, but rest assured that there is still going to be a lot of content included throughout.

