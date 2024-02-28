Death and Other Details season 1 finale spoilers: Star talks ending

As you prepare to see the Death and Other Details season 1 finale on Hulu in just a few days, the ending has to be front of mind.

After all, just think of everything that needs to be resolved! Not only are there still simmering questions about a certain Viktor Sams, but there are also possible new cliffhangers that are going to be introduced. All indications we have suggest that the cast and crew want there to be another season. With that, it could be up to Hulu to determine whether or not that happens.

For now, of course the cast cannot give anything major away … but we do have a tease from one Violett Beane that we absolutely would qualify as interesting. Here is some of what the series star had to say to MovieWeb in a new interview:

“I think audiences will be insanely surprised by the final episode. You definitely don’t know what’s going to happen. I haven’t seen anything quite like it in any of these newer murder mysteries.”

We’ve certainly heard a lot of really fun theories so far, including that 1) Rufus is Imogene’s father, 2) Kira Scott is still alive, 3) the title of Viktor Sams has been passed down across generations, and 4) it’s possible that Imogene herself is killing people and has some buried trauma from what happened years ago. It’s possible that all of these theories are false and that is what makes this show so exciting! It’s also a series that 100% deserves an even bigger audience, so we are currently hoping that a season 2 greenlight does eventually come in.

If you love this show and want to see more, tell your friends all about it! Positive word of mouth is really the best way to ensure that things keep moving in a good direction here.

How do you think we are going to be seeing Death and Other Details season 1 conclude?

