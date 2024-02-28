Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 5 return date at ABC

After what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get the Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 5 return date? If so, we are happy to help!

So, where do we start? Well, the proper way to do that is by getting the bad news out of the way — as great as it would be to get something more on the air in the next seven days, it just isn’t happening. Like a number of other shows at the network, it is going to be taking a week off on March 6 before coming back on March 13. With this particular return, we are happy to at least have a few more details about what’s ahead! The title here is “Not Solved Yet,” and it seems as though there could be a part of this particular story that has serious murder-mystery vibes.

Below, you can check out the full Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

When Nell’s latest ghost is convinced that there was foul play involved in his death, Nell is happy to try to investigate … until Lexi inserts herself into the case.

In between this show and Ghosts, who would’ve thought that the afterlife would be playing so well in the network TV comedy space? Yet, here we are…

How are the ratings?

We do like to check in on this here and there during the season, especially with a hiatus on the way. The good news so far is that the series is actually averaging more total viewers (live + same-day) than it did during season 1 and while it may be down so far in the demo, we’re talking a pretty minimal decrease.

While ABC will certainly look at streaming numbers and other factors over the next few weeks, we do think that (for now) it is pretty easy to be eager for whatever the future could hold here.

