Chicago Med season 9 episode 6 return date hopes at NBC

After tonight’s new Chicago Med episode, are you eager to get the season 9 episode 6 return date? We more than understand! Not only that, but we are happy to help.

The first thing that we really should do here is quite simple, and that is share some of the bad news — there is no new episode of the series next week. The same goes for the week after. Given that production for the NBC drama did not begin until after Thanksgiving, it really should not come as too big of a shock that there isn’t all that much to share yet insofar as new episodes go. These need time to film, let alone be edited together after the fact.

Also, remember this for a moment: NBC wants there to be Chicago Med episodes on the air until May, and that is another consideration that has to be thought about, at least for the time being.

For now, the important thing to note here is that there is plenty more of this thirteen-episode season to come, and the earliest you can expect it back is on Wednesday, March 20. It is a little too early for there to be a bunch of information out there about what’s coming up, but this is something that we plan on sharing within due time.

If you have watched this show with any sort of regularity over the years, then you have a reasonably good sense as to what to expect here already. More than likely, you are going to have an opportunity to see a combination of serious medical crises with also some personal drama that impacts some of the doctors. Hopefully, we also get a chance to learn more about some of the newcomers, given that they are still finding their way within the world of the hospital and that part of the transition takes time.

