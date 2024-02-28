Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3 video: Lenny Ross’ daughter

Friday night on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Fear No Evil.” Want to get a few more details about what’s ahead here?

Well, if you have not heard, one of the larger stories within this episode is going to be a tribute for the latest, great Treat Williams, one of the best actors of his generation. This is a guy who consistently brought a lot of passionate and enjoyment to everything he did, and within the world of the CBS show, he played Frank’s former partner and longtime friend Lenny Ross.

Based on the synopsis for this episode, you are going to learn about Lenny’s death within this episode, and Tom Selleck’s character is going to have to grapple with both losing his friend and then also a precarious situation involving Tess Ross, Lenny’s daughter.

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube page, you can see a sneak peek for this episode where Frank learns that Tess was arrested — but beyond just that, she played his courtesy card. What will that mean? Well, all of a sudden he has to get involved in an arrest that he typically would have nothing to do with. Sure, Frank has tackled about a million different legal crises since the start of the show, but typically, these don’t involve someone he was close to. This is a more personal plotline than most.

So what else is coming here?

Let’s just say that also within this episode, you are going to see Danny grow increasingly frustrated at both Erin and Anthony when they end up using one of his CIs for something else they are working on. In his mind, it could endanger a lot of his own work!

Related – Get some more previews now entering this Blue Bloods episode

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







