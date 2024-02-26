Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3 spoilers: A Treat Williams tribute

Just in case you were wondering whether or not Blue Bloods season 14 would be paying tribute to the late Treat Williams, now we know. Friday’s new episode “Fear No Evil” is going to seemingly address the actor’s death — and with that, the passing of the character of Lenny Ross.

If you have watched the crime procedural over the years, then you know that Lenny had a past professional relationship with Frank Reagan and since then, has remained his closest friend. Given that Tom Selleck’s character is so focused on the job a lot of the time, he does not exactly have the ability to make a lot of close bonds.

“Fear No Evil” – Frank grapples with the personal loss of his best friend and how best to help Tess Ross (Simone Policano), the daughter of his best friend, when she lands in jail. Also, Jaime and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), race against the clock to reunite a trafficking victim with her sister; and Danny and Erin clash when she goes behind Danny’s back to use his criminal informant in an investigation, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are happy that we’re getting effectively a two-parter with Joe so early on in the season — after all, doesn’t this give the series more of a serialized feel in the final season? We do love the idea that the writers are going bigger than ever before dropping the curtain.

