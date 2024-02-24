Blue Bloods season 14 episode 3 promo: After that cliffhanger…

Just in case you needed a reminder that Blue Bloods season 14 is going for broke, the episode 3 promo gave it to us! Based on what we are seeing at the moment, we are going to see a direct continuation to everything that we saw tonight.

So, where is this episode going to start off? Well, Joe Hill could be in serious danger — and the same could be said for Jamie’s entire investigation. This is something that we learned in the closing minutes of episode 2, which delivered an extremely rare cliffhanger for this show. Centering one around Joe is smart, mostly because he’s a popular character and also becomes it speaks to a lot of what Jamie and him talked about during the episode. Jamie is terrified of the idea that he could do something that causes harm for his nephew, and it is one of the reasons why he doesn’t want to work directly with him.

Moving forward, the unfortunate truth is simply that he may not have that much of a choice. One way or another, they may have to figure a lot of this out if they are going to survive.

Kudos have to go to the writers now for allowing more of a bold approach early on this season. They have found a clever way to keep some procedural elements into the show, plus the family dinners that everyone likes so much. However, at the same time we’ve also had an opportunity here to get to see something a little bit more long-term, and stories that feel a little more grand by virtue of that.

There is no official synopsis for episode 3 as of this writing; hopefully, that will be available soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

