Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2: Danny’s big Baez revelation

We’ve noted this before, but at some point in Blue Bloods season 14, we’d love to see something big with Danny and Baez.

Now, we’ve noted in the past that producers are unlikely to take the two in a romantic direction, largely because it could cause their partnership to be split up. With that, we could see a lot less of Baez on the show and nobody wants that!

In the episode tonight, we actually got a little more of a practical revelation when it comes to Danny and Baez’s relationship. Donnie Wahlberg’s character, seemingly, is afraid of getting into a relationship with her because it could lead to her getting hurt. He knows what happened to Linda. This all came during an interrogation of all places, but we do think he was being honest. He also never said anything to make his think that there is some lack of feelings he has towards her. When you look at Baez’s behavior, it also seems like there is something there. Whether this does end up turning into something more remains to be seen, but we are keeping our eyes on it as we get closer to the end of the show.

With this being the final season, we honestly do think there could be more of a willingness to consider this idea, but it is clear that Danny still needs to do a little work on himself first. Sure, he may be aware of the fact that a lot of time has passed since Linda’s death, but historically the widowers in the Reagan family have a hard time moving on. Frank has tried to warn him against being alone forever, but moving hard is difficult. Baez could be there for him, but matters of the heart are tricky — especially on this show.

