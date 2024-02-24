Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2: Was Frank Reagan fired?

Tonight, Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 featured, to the surprise of no one, another issue for Frank Reagan and the Mayor. What was this one?

Well, on paper, it could be something that ends up causing Frank his job. Chase wanted to potentially create a police commissioner over just a sole commissioner, meaning that Tom Selleck’s character would have to share his responsibility with a myriad of other people. As you would imagine, this is the sort of thing that could prove quite complicated! Everyone has their own opinion on how the city should be run and by virtue of that, it was easy to envision situations where not as much got done. On the flip side, the Mayor believed that a commission could better represent the actual makeup of the city.

Initially, Frank’s response to this to the press was quite simple: It was a terrible idea.

