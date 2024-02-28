Ray Donovan ‘spin-off’ The Donovans coming to Paramount+

Apparently, the folks over at Paramount+ are not completely done with the Ray Donovan brand. How do you explain the latest news?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the aforementioned streaming service has officially greenlit a new series titled The Donovans, one that will feature the legendary Guy Ritchie as both a director and executive producer. Here is what the official logline had to say about the story you can expect to see:

“With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.”

Writer Ronan Bennett is currently set to take on all ten episodes, and he had the following to say about that:

“We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world … At the same time, I’m totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I’m committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We’re going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives.”

The series is apparently “loosely based” on the Ray Donovan idea, and it remains to be seen whether or not there are any deeper connections here to that story. In a way, it would make sense to consider that, given the success of the original show, which aired on Showtime for so many years. Another big part of what could make this sell is getting on board a captivating lead, and that is something we may have to wait and see on for a little while longer.

What do you think about the idea of a “new” Ray Donovan show coming to Paramount+ down the road?

