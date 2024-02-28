Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/21/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we also going to have a chance to get more from Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

There are obviously a number of different things that we can say within this piece, but we should start off by just noting the following: All three shows are back! There is going to be a chance to see a lot of drama across the board here, but a lot will be ultimately defined by what you see in Chicago Fire. This is the final episode for Sylvie Brett as a part of Firehouse 51, and presumably the last for Kara Killmer as a series regular. We do tend to think that the door will be open for a return down the road, but this is a real celebration of Brett and everything that she’s meant to the show.

Chicago Med season 9 episode 6, “I Told Myself That I Was Done With You” – 02/28/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie empathizes with a patient whose mother is afraid to consent to her son’s risky surgery. Ripley treats someone from his past. Zola questions her instincts after her actions have unexpected consequences. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6, “Port in the Storm” – 02/28/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Violet scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue. A call at the expo center takes a shocking turn. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 6, “Survival” – 02/28/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim. TV-14

These three shows are unfortunately going to be the last for a couple of weeks, so hopefully they all leave off on a good note and leave us excited for more.

