Night Court season 2 episode 10 return date: ‘Chips Ahoy’

Are you curious to get the Night Court season 2 episode 10 return date following what you saw tonight over on NBC? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot of things to be excited about!

The unfortunate truth, one that you may have realized already, is that you are not going to be seeing the show back on the air this week. Instead, the plan here is to air “Chips Ahoy” on Tuesday, March 5. The first thing worth noting here is rather simple: This is not an episode based on cookies. Instead, the title here is a reference to a very different sort of chips — one involving poker.

Below, you can see the full Night Court season 2 episode 10 synopsis below with other insight all about what the future here holds:

03/05/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Dan weasels his way into a legendary underground Navy poker game during Fleet Week. Abby makes things complicated for Wyatt when she rules against the ruthless PTA president of his kids’ school. Melissa Fumero guest stars TV-PG

Can you believe that we’re already well past the halfway point of the season? This has really blown by fast, though it is fairly clear what the reason for that is: The limited number of episodes due to all the industry strikes of last year.

Still, credit to the writers and producers for finding a way to make each episode stand out — and beyond just that, for bringing in some pretty fantastic guest stars! We tend to think that this always helps to recruit new viewers. Remember that earlier this season we had a chance to see former The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar. Now, we also have a chance to see none other than Fumero, who you knew as Amy for so many years on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Who is to say who else could be on board here down the road?

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







