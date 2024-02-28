Constellation season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A key discovery

As we prepare to see Constellation season 1 episode 5 over on Apple TV+, what more can be said about the future now? You would think that some parts of the story for Jo would start to become clearer as she tries to reconcile what happened in space. However, is that really going to be the case?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say right now, it is simply this: We’re not close enough to the end of the season here for anything to be settled. The plan is for each episode to perhaps raise new questions and offer more clues — but also still try to give some sort of clear focus to the characters at the same time. The best thing that a show like this can do is balance out all of this, right? Well, at least that is what we think at the moment.

If you do want to get a slightly better sense now of what the future could hold, we suggest simply that you check out the full season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

While on the run with Alice, Jo makes a chilling discovery. Bud threatens to exact his revenge on Henry.

How many more episodes are there?

This is the one pretty-crazy thing that we will go ahead and note: We are already at the halfway point! That means that almost everything in terms of the story has to push forward at a rapid pace, even if there are more and more questions that could arise.

If you do want to see another season beyond this one, the biggest piece of advice that we can share is simple: Keep watching, and also recommend your friends to the same. We’re sure that some people are going to wait until the end to start watching, mostly so that they can binge the rest of the show in its entirety.

